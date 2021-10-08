Trending Tags

Vancouver Police Want To Speak To This Man After A 'Disturbing Attack' At A Bus Stop

"We're worried someone else could get hurt."

Vancouver Police | Twitter, Kaedeenari | Dreamstime

A young woman was attacked at a Vancouver bus stop on October 5 and Vancouver Police are now investigating the "disturbing" incident.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

The police report said the 22-year-old victim was propositioned by a stranger, then kicked to the ground in East Vancouver.

The victim was waiting at a bus stop near Knight Street and East 57 Avenue when a man approached her.

The police report states: "The man showed the woman a condom and a pornographic image on his phone before propositioning her for sex. When the woman refused and walked away, the man kicked her from behind and knocked her to the ground."

After reviewing video footage, police describe the suspect as "an Asian man in his 20s, with a small build and short, dark hair. He was wearing a red ski jacket, a white hoodie, red pleather pants, and Air Force 1 basketball shoes. He also had a black and red camouflage backpack."

Sergeant Steve Addison said they are "very concerned for public safety" due to the nature of the attack.

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call VPD's Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0600.

