Vancouver Police Want To Speak To This Man After A 'Disturbing Attack' At A Bus Stop
"We're worried someone else could get hurt."
A young woman was attacked at a Vancouver bus stop on October 5 and Vancouver Police are now investigating the "disturbing" incident.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
The police report said the 22-year-old victim was propositioned by a stranger, then kicked to the ground in East Vancouver.
The victim was waiting at a bus stop near Knight Street and East 57 Avenue when a man approached her.
The police report states: "The man showed the woman a condom and a pornographic image on his phone before propositioning her for sex. When the woman refused and walked away, the man kicked her from behind and knocked her to the ground."
#VPDnews: #VPD investigating a disturbing attack on a woman at an East Van bus stop Tuesday afternoon. A stranger s… https://t.co/DHwcriA2dg— Vancouver Police (@Vancouver Police) 1633645274.0
After reviewing video footage, police describe the suspect as "an Asian man in his 20s, with a small build and short, dark hair. He was wearing a red ski jacket, a white hoodie, red pleather pants, and Air Force 1 basketball shoes. He also had a black and red camouflage backpack."
Sergeant Steve Addison said they are "very concerned for public safety" due to the nature of the attack.
Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call VPD's Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0600.