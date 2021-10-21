Trending Tags

A Man Was Seen Pointing A Gun In Downtown Vancouver & Police Want Help Identifying Him

Do you have information for police?

A Man Was Seen Pointing A Gun In Downtown Vancouver & Police Want Help Identifying Him
Vancouver Police Department

A man was seen in downtown Vancouver pointing a gun and now police would like the public's help to identify him.

Vancouver Police have released photos of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

"This is very concerning as we don't know who this person is, if the gun was real or an imitation, and what the person was doing with the gun," says Constable Tania Visintin.

The incident unfolded at 10.15 a.m. on October 19 when, according to police, a man walking north on Granville Street by Nordstrom was seen holding a gun.

Police say the suspect also made cutting motions across his neck to another person before entering Nordstrom.

The suspect is described as white, 50 years old, 5-feet-8-inches and 175 pounds. He is also described as having short, black curly hair and a dark goatee and was wearing eyeglasses. He was wearing a dark grey jacket, black pants and black shoes.

If anyone recognizes this man, or if anyone has any information, call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-3445.

