A Suspected Drug-Impaired Driver Crashes Into A BC Business Twice In 20 Seconds
If at first you don't succeed, try again?
A suspected drug-impaired driver slammed into a business in Victoria, B.C., twice within a matter of seconds.
The incident happened at around 11 p.m. on October 24 when officers received a report of a collision in The Bay Centre.
Police say a man attempted to flee the scene but was later arrested.
He reported non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
He was later released with a 24-hour driving ban as an investigation continues into the incident.
No one else was injured in the collision.