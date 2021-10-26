Trending Tags

A Suspected Drug-Impaired Driver Crashes Into A BC Business Twice In 20 Seconds

If at first you don't succeed, try again?

A Suspected Drug-Impaired Driver Crashes Into A BC Business Twice In 20 Seconds
Victoria Police | Twitter

A suspected drug-impaired driver slammed into a business in Victoria, B.C., twice within a matter of seconds.

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. on October 24 when officers received a report of a collision in The Bay Centre.

Police say a man attempted to flee the scene but was later arrested.

He reported non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

He was later released with a 24-hour driving ban as an investigation continues into the incident.

No one else was injured in the collision.

