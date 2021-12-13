Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Terrifying Dash-Cam Footage Shows A Drunk Driver In BC Hitting Cars & A Fire Hydrant (VIDEO)

The video is wild!

Terrifying Dash-Cam Footage Shows A Drunk Driver In BC Hitting Cars & A Fire Hydrant (VIDEO)
BurnabyRCMP | YouTube

Dash-cam video footage from the car of a drunk driver has been released by RCMP in B.C.

Burnaby RCMP posted the video to YouTube along with a statement. The purpose was to show people the dangers of drunk driving, especially during the holiday season.

The video, which was taken in January 2021, shows the driver travelling from Richmond through Vancouver and into Burnaby.

It shows the driver crossing into the wrong lane multiple times, veering toward oncoming cars.

BurnabyRCMP | YouTube

In the video, the driver also runs past a stop sign without stopping, as well as through a red light.

The release said that the police "were first alerted to the situation around 11:57 p.m. when several callers reported that a Cadillac Escalade had struck parked vehicles and a fire hydrant near Royal Oak Avenue and Marine Drive, sending water onto the street and into nearby homes."

The driver crashes into multiple parked cars and a fire hydrant, but keeps on driving. Then he crashes again, into a stop sign.

The driver eventually stopped as Burnaby RCMP arrived to find that "the SUV was badly damaged and was missing a tire," said the release.

The release added that the driver did not cooperate with police, and then in August 2021, a 62-year-old Burnaby man was convicted of impaired driving, receiving a one-year driving ban and a $1,000 fine.

Thankfully, the drunk driver did not injure anybody, but he did cause approximately $28,000 in flooding damage to homes near the fire hydrant he hit, as well as over $6,600 to City of Burnaby property.

"We urge everyone to watch this video. This is what impaired driving looks like," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

"There is no excuse for being impaired behind the wheel," he added.

From Your Site Articles

An Impaired Ontario Driver Hit A Car & Then Stopped To Eat Chicken In An Intersection

What the cluck was he thinking? 😬

@OPP_CR | Twitter

It's pretty normal to end a rowdy night out with a greasy pub snack, but not from behind the wheel in the middle of an intersection.

A 67-year-old man from Muskoka Lakes has been arrested and charged with "impaired operation" and failing to report an accident after a collision in Gravenhurst, according to Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police.

Keep Reading Show less

The Body Of A Woman In BC Who Went Missing 5 Years Ago Has Just Been Found

A man has been charged with murder.

BC RCMP

Police found the remains of a missing woman in B.C., and a man has now been charged with second-degree murder.

According to a CTV News article, a family member confirmed that the body of Ashley Simpson has now been found, almost five years after her disappearance.

Keep Reading Show less

A 'Dangerous' Woman Is Wanted By Police In BC & You Should Not Approach Her

She is wanted on multiple charges.

RCMP | Press release, Ian Mcdonald | Dreamstime

A woman who is described by police as "dangerous" is wanted in connection with multiple charges.

Prince Rupert RCMP are looking for Brigitte Carolann Wilson, 33, on warrants connected to charges between 2019 and 2021 for "sexual interference, sexual assault, failing to comply with a release order and taking auto without consent."

Keep Reading Show less

The Remembrance Day Ceremony In Ottawa Was Delayed Because Of A 'Suspicious Package'

Justin Trudeau and the governor general attended the ceremony.

Benoit Rochon | Wikimedia

The national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa that Justin Trudeau and the governor general attended earlier in the day was delayed because of a security threat.

A spokesperson for the RCMP told Narcity that a suspicious package was reported in the area of the National War Memorial in Ottawa where the Remembrance Day ceremony was being held.

Keep Reading Show less