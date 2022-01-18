Trending Tags

Speed Radars Are Coming To These Areas In BC & Thousands Of Vehicles Were Already Checked

Watch out for the 'Speed Watch' events. 🏎️

Vancouver Editor
More speed radars are coming to parts of B.C. as part of the Kamloops Crime Prevention Speed Watch Program, and over 85,000 vehicles were already checked last year.

If you tend to go a little too fast while driving, it's time to hit the brake pedal — especially if you live in Kamloops, B.C.

The Kamloops RCMP said in a press release that they have Speed Watch events, where volunteers "operate ICBC reader boards and radar equipment" to find out who is speeding by.

Honestly, it kind of sounds like a fun job — pointing the speed radar at cars.

Right now they go to about 50 locations around the city, but the police said that this year "residents can expect to see more Speed Watch locations set up, perhaps in a neighbourhood near you."

They added that the volunteers work at "high complaint areas," like school zones, and have "followed up on vehicle checks with 48 warning letters to their registered owners."

So if they see you going over the speed limit, you might be the next one to get a letter!

If catching people who are speeding in action sounds like a dream come true to you, then you can actually volunteer to do it.

The release said that those interested in volunteering can "contact the Kamloops RCMP North Shore Community Policing Office at 250-828-5099."

Sandro Piroddi, Kamloops Community Services Support Liaison, said that the "dedication of our volunteers makes this program a success and a benefit to the community."

