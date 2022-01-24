Trending Tags

A 20-Year-Old Was Caught Driving Almost As Fast As A Plane In BC & Then The Engine Exploded

Police say it's remarkable nobody was killed.

Vancouver Staff Writer
AbbyPoliceDept | Twitter

A young man from B.C. took a car out for a drive and sped so fast that the engine blew.

The Abbotsford Police Department said on Twitter that the driver was a 20-year-old man and that he was going "at speeds over 200 km/hr."

He was caught speeding at 2:40 a.m. and was going almost as fast as a small plane would. Given the speed he was going, it makes sense that his engine literally blew.

The tweet said that he was charged with "excessive speed, driving without consideration and failing to display his N."

Displaying the "N" on your car means you are a novice driver.

In the photo that the police shared, a black car can be seen smoking from the reported excessive speeding in the early morning hours on Highway 1 at Sumas Way.

The tweet went on to say that the vehicle was seized.

Vancouver Police Department Constable, Holly Christie, said on Twitter that it is "remarkable nobody was killed or seriously injured," in this incident.

"I wish we had more of us working the highways, at ALL hours," she added.

According to ICBC, fines for excessive speeding can range from $368 to $483 — plus three penalty points added to the license. Failure to display the "N" is an additional $109 fine.

"Every year, 82 people are killed in speed-related crashes, making speed the number one cause of car crash fatalities in B.C.," says a statement on the ICBC website.

Stay safe out there, B.C.

