A Rookie Police Officer Helped Deliver A Baby In A Parking Lot & Said It Was 'Amazing'

The new officer saved the day! 👶

Vancouver Editor
BC RCMP | Handout, Google Maps

A rookie officer happened to be in the right place at the right time and helped to deliver a baby in a parking lot.

Constable Sise Odaa had only been with the Chilliwack RCMP in B.C. for six months when she helped deliver a baby girl on Monday night.

Odaa was at Chilliwack General Hospital for an unrelated report, according to a news release.

While there, Odaa heard someone calling for help from the parking lot and ran outside to see what was wrong.

In the parking lot, she found a woman in labour. The woman was unable to make it inside the hospital, and the baby needed to be delivered right there.

"Arriving just in time to assist grandma in making a very special delivery, Constable Sise Odaa cradled the newborn as the baby was being delivered," said the RCMP.

The police said that newborn Sahara Acacia Den Ouden is healthy and safe, weighing 5 pounds and 6 ounces! The baby's mother is also "fine and healthy," police said.

The heartwarming story is one Constable Odaa will probably never forget. It's not often that you get to bring a baby into the world, let alone in a parking lot after being on the job for only six months!

"It was an amazing experience to be part of," Odaa said in the release.

"I joined the RCMP to help people and am so happy that I was able to help in this very special way," she added.

