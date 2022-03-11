A First-Time Mom Went Into Labour On A Remote BC Island & Locals Were Her 'Cheer Team'
Congratulations! ❤️
A first-time mom who went into labour on a remote B.C. island has thanked the amazing "cheer team" of locals that helped deliver her baby safely.
Danielle Yole and her partner Josh Dargan, from Victoria, B.C, took a vacation to Pender Island in the final few weeks of her pregnancy, but they didn't expect the baby to arrive three weeks early.
Pender Island only has 2,500 residents and is not accustomed to births, but while on vacation, Yole went into labour.
Two Pender Island paramedics, Shannon Brayford and Scott Elliott, were paged about the incident and joined the scene to help with the unexpected birth.
B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) and the two paramedics came up with a plan to move Yole and her partner back to Vancouver Island through a water taxi.
However, on the drive to the water taxi, Yole's labour quickly progressed and the paramedics decided to stay on Pender Island because they said they could not risk giving birth on the water
The paramedics worked with the BCEHS dispatcher and the local physician to assemble a birth team, according to the BCEHS.
Inside of Yole being in labour and trying to leave the island — a team came to her. The birth team of local paramedics, a midwife, firefighters, a third-year medical student and an obstetrician from Victoria all came together.
"We had the biggest cheer team," Danielle said.
"Everybody was so stoked and so happy. Shannon and Scott were absolutely epic. Shannon kept me laughing and staying positive all the way through," she added.
Josh said, “I was really appreciative of Scott, who really knew how to console a stressed expectant dad.”
Thankfully, it was a smooth birth and baby boy Leo is now at home with his parents.