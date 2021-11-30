Trending Tags

An Uber Driver Was Caught Speeding In Vancouver & Then Tried To Blame It On The Passengers

Nice try!

Paolo Giovanni Trovo | Dreamstime, baldguy1363 | Twitter

An Uber driver who was caught speeding in Vancouver tried to blame his passengers, a police officer has said.

Vancouver Police Department's Sergeant Mark Christensen caught the driver travelling at 114 km/h, which he said was 54 km/h over the speed limit.

in his post on Twitter, he said the driver received a $368 fine and had their vehicle sent to an impound for seven days.

In October, Vancouver police were alerted to another incident on the city's roads as the driver of a Tesla appeared to be asleep at the wheel during rush hour.

It happened on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge and the person who recorded the video said they were in "disbelief that anybody would actually commute in their car on the highway over a very busy bridge completely asleep."

