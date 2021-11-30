An Uber Driver Was Caught Speeding In Vancouver & Then Tried To Blame It On The Passengers
Nice try!
An Uber driver who was caught speeding in Vancouver tried to blame his passengers, a police officer has said.
Vancouver Police Department's Sergeant Mark Christensen caught the driver travelling at 114 km/h, which he said was 54 km/h over the speed limit.
in his post on Twitter, he said the driver received a $368 fine and had their vehicle sent to an impound for seven days.
If you are an @uber driver, driving 54 kmh over the speed limit, DON\u2019T BLAME IT ON YOUR PASSENGERS! The $368 fine and 7 day vehicle impound just doesn\u2019t seem enough when you are a \u201cprofessional\u201d driver! @VancouverPD @ChiefPalmer @VPDTrafficUnit @DeputyChowpic.twitter.com/zOIAcJPMbh— Sgt Mark Christensen (@Sgt Mark Christensen) 1638039761
In October, Vancouver police were alerted to another incident on the city's roads as the driver of a Tesla appeared to be asleep at the wheel during rush hour.
It happened on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge and the person who recorded the video said they were in "disbelief that anybody would actually commute in their car on the highway over a very busy bridge completely asleep."