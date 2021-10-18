Trending Tags

A Tesla Driver Appears To Be Asleep At The Wheel During Rush-Hour In Vancouver

Not what you see on your average daily commute!

A Tesla Driver Appears To Be Asleep At The Wheel During Rush-Hour In Vancouver
@barneee750 | Instagram

The driver of a Tesla was spotted during rush-hour in Vancouver appearing to be asleep at the wheel.

The incident happened on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge on October 14.

The original video, filmed by Luke and posted to his Instagram account @Barneee750, was sent to Narcity Canada. The video has since been removed from Luke's online profile.

In the video, which has been submitted to North Vancouver RCMP, it appears to show a female driver laid back with her eyes closed while the vehicle crosses the bridge.

He told CTV News Vancouver: "It was mostly out of disbelief that anybody would actually commute in their car on the highway over a very busy bridge completely asleep."

According to Tesla's website, the Autopilot feature allows a car to steer, accelerate and brake within its lane, but it requires active driver supervision and doesn't make the vehicle autonomous.

