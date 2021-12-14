Trending Tags

171 Trucks Pulled Off BC's Roads After Video Captures 'Dangerous' Manoeuvre

Nearly 200 trucks have been pulled off the roads in B.C. after a trucker was spotted "dangerously passing" other vehicles.

A video posted by trucker Jim Beckett shows another driver crossing double yellow lines to pass his truck as the road bends to the right on Highway 5A between Princeton to Merritt.

Now, after an investigation by both B.C. Highway Patrol and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement, the company that owns the truck in the video has had its licence suspended.

In a press conference on Monday, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said, "That evidence has directly led to a suspension and let me be clear, the vast majority of truck drivers are doing the right thing. They are safe and responsible. They are professionals and we depend on them to deliver the products we need."

Cpl. Mike Halskov, spokesperson for B.C. Highway Patrol, told CTV News the company is based in Ontario, with a large fleet operating 171 vehicles.

Fleming said that the province has "zero tolerance" for unsafe driving and that 116 speeding tickets have been issued along Highway 3 near Princeton, close to Highway 5A, so far in December.

He added, "No one is more safety conscious than the BC Trucking Association who has been an absolutely invaluable partner in helping us to reestablish supply chains that keep British Columbians stores, shelves stocked and keep small and medium-sized businesses and every community operational.

"Instead of having layoff notices at Christmas time for interrupted supply chains, those tens of thousands of trucks that have been able to use Highway 3 have kept people employed and working and being able to enjoy the holidays with their families."

On December 2, another video of a trucker overtaking another truck on Highway 5A was described as "reckless driving" and left Cpl. Halskov "speechless."

