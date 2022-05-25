NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Victoria Airport Reopens After RCMP Confirms Suspicious Device To Be An 'Incendiary Item'

Twenty flights were cancelled during the investigation.

Vancouver Editor
The Victoria International Airport.

Victoria International Airport has reopened after police were called in to investigate a "potential risk" on Tuesday. Airport authorities have confirmed that "an incendiary item and inert surplus military supplies," were found in checked luggage.

Parts of the airport were closed and around 20 flights were cancelled between 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, while an investigation was conducted, according to a press release.

According to CTV News, "a pair of inert hand grenades," was among the items found in the luggage, which belonged to a passenger.

The RCMP responded to a call for service at the airport at about 1:30 p.m. and "determined that there was potential risk to airport staff and passengers," the release said.

The public was also asked to avoid the airport and the surrounding area.

CTV News reported that another bag from the same passenger could not be scanned, so the RCMP bomb disposal unit was called. According to the news outlet, the passenger has been released from police custody as the investigation continues and officers are pursuing a mischief charge.

"As always, the security and safety of our staff and visitors is our priority," said Geoff Dickson, the Victoria Airport Authority CEO and president.

