'Imminent Threat' At BC University Resolved After Students Were Told To 'Shelter In Place'
The RCMP has given the all clear.
A university in B.C. told anyone on campus to shelter in place due to an "imminent threat" on Thursday, which has since been resolved.
Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) tweeted at 1:02 p.m. on March 31, informing staff and students that they must "shelter in place," if on campus. The university also asked people to stay away from the campus located in Surrey, B.C.
They added that the potential threat, which the police received, was to the KPU Surrey campus.
Surrey RCMP has received information of a potential imminent threat to KPU Surrey campus. If you are on campus, please shelter in place pending further updates. Otherwise please stay away from campus.pic.twitter.com/x6eC8cwhsG— KwantlenU (@KwantlenU) 1648757221
Updates on the situation were provided on the KPU website.
At 1:15 p.m. the university said that classes had been cancelled until 4 p.m., due to the security alert.
At 1:55 p.m. the university sent out another update on Twitter, which said that the situation was "ongoing" and "that anyone on campus was requested to remain to shelter in place while the RCMP continue their investigation."
They added that the other university campuses remained open.
The police were able to resolve the threat and the university sent out a tweet at 2:03 p.m. which said it is all clear. Classes are still set to resume at 4 p.m.
Surrey RCMP has resolved the potential threat and given the all clear at KPU Surrey. Classes will resume at KPU Surrey at 4 p.m. All other KPU campuses remain open.— KwantlenU (@KwantlenU) 1648760589
Surrey RCMP said they conducted an investigation and the threat was determined to be unfounded with no risk to public safety.
