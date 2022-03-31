Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

'Imminent Threat' At BC University Resolved After Students Were Told To 'Shelter In Place'

The RCMP has given the all clear.

Vancouver Editor
Kwantlen Polytechnic University building. Right: Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University building. Right: Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University | Facebook

A university in B.C. told anyone on campus to shelter in place due to an "imminent threat" on Thursday, which has since been resolved.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) tweeted at 1:02 p.m. on March 31, informing staff and students that they must "shelter in place," if on campus. The university also asked people to stay away from the campus located in Surrey, B.C.

They added that the potential threat, which the police received, was to the KPU Surrey campus.

Updates on the situation were provided on the KPU website.

At 1:15 p.m. the university said that classes had been cancelled until 4 p.m., due to the security alert.

At 1:55 p.m. the university sent out another update on Twitter, which said that the situation was "ongoing" and "that anyone on campus was requested to remain to shelter in place while the RCMP continue their investigation."

They added that the other university campuses remained open.

The police were able to resolve the threat and the university sent out a tweet at 2:03 p.m. which said it is all clear. Classes are still set to resume at 4 p.m.

Surrey RCMP said they conducted an investigation and the threat was determined to be unfounded with no risk to public safety.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...