Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A School In BC Has Been Evacuated As Police 'Deal With A Threat'

Police are currently on scene.

A School In BC Has Been Evacuated As Police 'Deal With A Threat'
Google Maps

A school in B.C. has been evacuated as police "deal with a threat."

Students, staff and members of the public have all been ordered to evacuate Riverside Secondary School in Coquitlam.

The police incident happened at 11:30 a.m. PST and officers are currently on scene working with the local school district to ensure the school and surrounding areas are safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

New Details Emerge In The Search For A Missing Couple From BC Last Seen On Halloween

Police are still trying to locate them.

Surrey RCMP | Twitter, Ian Mcdonald | Dreamstime

A couple from Surrey, B.C., were reported missing on Halloween night and have not been seen since.

A statement from Surrey RCMP went out on November 2 requesting help from the public in the search for Matthew Sawatzky and Janaye Sawatzky (née Sears).

Keep Reading Show less

A Couple From BC Last Seen On Halloween Are Missing & Police Say It's 'Out Of Character'

They are asking for the public's help to locate them.

Surrey RCMP | Twitter

Family members of a missing couple from B.C. and police are becoming increasingly concerned for the couple's whereabouts.

Surrey RCMP say Matthew Sawatzky and Janaye Sawatzky (née Sears) were reported missing on October 31.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Asks The Feds To Decriminalize Some Hard Drugs But Police Say People Will 'Exploit' It

B.C. is the first province in Canada to do it. 🇨🇦

Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime, Jerry Coli | Dreamstime

B.C. is applying for the decriminalization of some drugs, seeking to reduce the number of toxic drug deaths.

A statement from the government of B.C. said that B.C. is the first province in Canada to seek an exemption from Health Canada under Section 56(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Keep Reading Show less

BC RCMP Are Getting Roasted For Warning People To Stop Going 'Zoomy Zoom On The Slicky Slick'

It didn't sit well with some people.

Ian Mcdonald | Dreamstime, BCRCMP | Twitter

The B.C. RCMP's Twitter page is attracting lots of comments after a post appears to send a light-hearted warning message following a collision.

A press release linked in the tweet, titled "No zoomy zoom on the slicky slick or you'll go boom boom," refers to a collision in Merritt, B.C., and tells people to drive extra carefully on the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 97C now that winter weather is here.

Keep Reading Show less