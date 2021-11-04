EN - News
A School In BC Has Been Evacuated As Police 'Deal With A Threat'
Police are currently on scene.
A school in B.C. has been evacuated as police "deal with a threat."
Students, staff and members of the public have all been ordered to evacuate Riverside Secondary School in Coquitlam.
The police incident happened at 11:30 a.m. PST and officers are currently on scene working with the local school district to ensure the school and surrounding areas are safe.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.