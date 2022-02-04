A Man's Wheelchair Broke Down On The Highway & He Was Facing Oncoming Traffic For 3 Hours
Now that's what you call "above and beyond" the call of duty.
A man's power wheelchair broke down on the side of the highway with oncoming traffic, and he was stuck there in the cold for three hours.
The man was stuck on January 31 in the evening, on Glenmore Drive in Kelowna, B.C. and luckily police found him.
According to a Facebook post by the Kelowna RCMP, an officer was in the area and saw the man in the wheelchair sitting right by oncoming traffic, unable to move.
When the constable went to see what had happened, the man told him that the battery for his wheelchair had died, leaving him "stranded on the side of the road in the cold for nearly three hours," the post said.
Unfortunately, the Constable wasn't able to give the man a car ride and transportation for his wheelchair, so he called for some backup.
With the help of another Constable, they pushed the man in his wheelchair, all the way back to his home.
While they pushed him along the road, a Corporal patrolled ahead of them in order to ensure that they were safe and that the road was clear.
"The man was very appreciative and his family called the detachment the following week to express their gratitude," the post added.
They also thanked the Constables who helped out in the situation "for going 'above and beyond' the call of duty," the post said.
In the photo the police shared, you are able to see snow on the ground. It what looks like a very cold night, it's lucky the police were in the right place at the right time.