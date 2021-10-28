Police Are Investigating After Someone In BC Hung A Confederate Flag & Noose For Halloween
"There's no place in Kelowna for this kind of racist imagery," the local mayor said.
A house in Kelowna was decorated with a confederate flag and hanging effigy for Halloween, prompting a police investigation.
A statement from the Kelowna RCMP said that two investigations have been launched after the display was spotted. One of the investigations is being run by the Kelowna RCMP and one by the City of Kelowna Bylaws team.
Inspector Adam MacIntosh of the Kelowna RCMP said in the statement that "these symbols only serve to fuel hatred and division and such behaviour cannot be tolerated in our community and society."
After the bylaw officers went to the residence in question, the effigy was removed. The Kelowna RCMP is now working to request that the flag be removed too.
"There's no place in Kelowna for this kind of racist imagery, which is hurtful to people of colour and all who cherish an inclusive community," Mayor Colin Basran said in the statement.