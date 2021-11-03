A Couple From BC Last Seen On Halloween Are Missing & Police Say It's 'Out Of Character'
They are asking for the public's help to locate them.
Family members of a missing couple from B.C. and police are becoming increasingly concerned for their whereabouts.
Surrey RCMP say Matthew Sawatzky and Janaye Sawatzky (née Sears) were reported missing on October 31.
They were last seen at a residence in the 14500 block of 67A Avenue around 9:00 a.m. the same day.
Family and police have been unable to make contact with Matthew or Janaye and are very concerned for their wellbeing as this is out of character.
Matthew, 23, is white, 5'10, 170lbs, with brown hair, hazel eyes and a beard. Janaye, 22, is described as white, 5'4, 120 lbs., with blonde hair, and hazel eyes.
Janaye has multiple tattoos with the most visible being mountains on the inside of her left wrist.The couple is believed to be traveling in a 2021 Black Dodge Ram B.C. license plate RS0114.
Anyone with information that could assist with locating Matthew and Janaye is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.