Vancouver Police Seized 174 Guns From A Senior's Home During A Wellness Check

They probably weren't expecting that!

Vancouver Police Seized 174 Guns From A Senior's Home During A Wellness Check
scukrov | Dreamstime, paolotrovo | Dreamstime

Police officers in Vancouver seized 174 guns from a senior's home during a wellness check.

Staff from Vancouver Coastal Health also responded to the mental health call, where officials found vast quantities of firearms at the property in Vancouver's West Side, near West 15th Avenue and Granville Street.

A 76-year-old man was taken to hospital and placed in urgent care as staff deemed him to be in poor physical and mental health.

In a statement to NEWS 1130, Vancouver Police said that most of the guns were "vintage and from World War Two" and were seized because they were not stored safely.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

