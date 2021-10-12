EN - News
Vancouver Police Seized 174 Guns From A Senior's Home During A Wellness Check
They probably weren't expecting that!
Police officers in Vancouver seized 174 guns from a senior's home during a wellness check.
Staff from Vancouver Coastal Health also responded to the mental health call, where officials found vast quantities of firearms at the property in Vancouver's West Side, near West 15th Avenue and Granville Street.
A 76-year-old man was taken to hospital and placed in urgent care as staff deemed him to be in poor physical and mental health.
Not every VPD call involves a crime. This week #Car87 recovered 174 guns from a west-side senior after visiting his… https://t.co/uBh5Tb851h— Fiona Wilson (@Fiona Wilson) 1633888115.0
In a statement to NEWS 1130, Vancouver Police said that most of the guns were "vintage and from World War Two" and were seized because they were not stored safely.
