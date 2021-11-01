Man Dies In A Rollover Collision In BC After A 'Confrontation’ With People In Another Car
A homicide investigation has been launched by police
One man has died and two others were seriously injured in a rollover collision in Vancouver over the weekend.
Police in Vancouver say they are treating the collision, which happened at around 11 p.m. near Fraser Street and East 55th Avenue on Saturday, October 30, as a homicide investigation.
According to police, three men who were riding in the vehicle became involved in a confrontation with people in another car. One of the men involved in the collision, from Vancouver, died at hospital.
Two other men remain in hospital being treated for serious injuries.
No arrests have been made and police did not issue any more details about the suspects of the other vehicle involved.
Anyone with dashcam footage or information should call VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.