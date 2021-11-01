Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Man Dies In A Rollover Collision In BC After A 'Confrontation’ With People In Another Car

A homicide investigation has been launched by police

Man Dies In A Rollover Collision In BC After A 'Confrontation’ With People In Another Car
paolotrovo | Dreamstime

One man has died and two others were seriously injured in a rollover collision in Vancouver over the weekend.

Police in Vancouver say they are treating the collision, which happened at around 11 p.m. near Fraser Street and East 55th Avenue on Saturday, October 30, as a homicide investigation.

According to police, three men who were riding in the vehicle became involved in a confrontation with people in another car. One of the men involved in the collision, from Vancouver, died at hospital.

Two other men remain in hospital being treated for serious injuries.

No arrests have been made and police did not issue any more details about the suspects of the other vehicle involved.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information should call VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

A Tim Hortons Customer Threw Hot Coffee At Staff & Now Vancouver Police Are Investigating

"It's appalling that she was subjected to this type of abuse."

Vancouver Police | Handout, Vancouver Police

A customer in Tim Hortons threw hot coffee at a staff member in what police have described as an "appalling" assault.

The incident happened in the Tim Hortons near Pender and Abbott streets in downtown Vancouver around 10 a.m. on October 20.

Keep Reading Show less

A Vancouver Makeup Artist Is Taking Halloween To The Next Level With Her Gruesome Prosthetics

WARNING: Her makeup videos might be distressing to some readers.

Lais Carmona | TikTok

A TikToker from Vancouver is getting attention for her incredibly graphic makeup and prosthetics videos.

Lais Carmona, a makeup artist and actor, has racked up more than 30,000 followers on TikTok and her videos have amassed almost 500,000 likes.

Keep Reading Show less

A Man Was Seen Pointing A Gun In Downtown Vancouver & Police Want Help Identifying Him

Do you have information for police?

Vancouver Police Department

A man was seen in downtown Vancouver pointing a gun and now police would like the public's help to identify him.

Vancouver Police have released photos of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Keep Reading Show less

Someone In West Vancouver Just Won $10 Million In The Lotto & They Might Not Even Know Yet

Check your tickets!

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

A lottery player who bought a ticket in West Vancouver is currently totally unaware that in their pocket, or at home, is a ticket worth an incredible $10.2 million.

The life-changing amount of money was won in the Lotto 6/49 draw on October 20. The winning numbers were 6, 9, 34, 35, 48 and 49. The bonus ball was 41.

Keep Reading Show less