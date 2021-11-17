Trending Tags

A 'Dangerous' Woman Is Wanted By Police In BC & You Should Not Approach Her

She is wanted on multiple charges.

RCMP | Press release, Ian Mcdonald | Dreamstime

A woman who is described by police as "dangerous" is wanted in connection with multiple charges.

Prince Rupert RCMP are looking for Brigitte Carolann Wilson, 33, on warrants connected to charges between 2019 and 2021 for "sexual interference, sexual assault, failing to comply with a release order and taking auto without consent."

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are warning that anyone who sees the woman should not approach her.

People are instead asked to contact Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

