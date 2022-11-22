There Was A Shooting At A Mall In BC & 2 People Are Dead
"This is a tragic day for our entire community."
A shooting at a mall in Prince Rupert, B.C., has left two people dead.
On November 21 at about 8:30 a.m. local RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired at Ocean Centre Mall, located on 3rd Ave., in Prince Rupert. Rather than an active shooter situation, upon arrival at the scene, police encountered an "isolated incident between 2 people."
Police say the suspect, a 44-year-old male, allegedly shot a 52-year-old woman before trying to take his own life.
According to police updates, the shooter and the victim knew each other, and the woman was declared dead on the scene. Although the suspect attempted to take his own life on the scene, he was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition. Later that day, police released an update that the suspect had died, succumbing to the injuries sustained from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Constable Gabriel Gravel, Media Relations Officer with the Prince Rupert RCMP, said that the investigation is in an early stage and that limited details are being released. Gravel called for, "any potential witnesses that have not been identified by police yet to come forward and provide a statement."
Mayor of Prince Rupert, Herb Pond, released a statement about the incident and said that it was "a tragic day" for the community.
"Our hearts go out to everyone who was touched by today’s events, and we encourage those in Prince Rupert who need it to seek whatever supports are necessary to help them through. It’s time to lean on each other," Pond added.