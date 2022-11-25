A Small Plane Crashed Into The Water In BC & No Survivors Have Been Found
"The plane has been presumed to have sunk."
An investigation is underway after a small floatplane crashed into a bay in B.C. on Wednesday. Three people were on board, including the pilot, and police said on Thursday that no survivors have been found.
RCMP in Port Hardy were contacted by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre at about 1:20 p.m. on November 23 about a float plane crashing into the water in Strachan Bay, on B.C.'s central coast.
Police said that the plane was transporting the two passengers to Port Hardy from a logging camp.
Corporal Alex Bérubé said that "Coast Guard helicopter and boats were sent to the area and a search was made, however no survivors have been located and the plane has been presumed to have sunk."
"The RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board are both conducting parallel investigations to determine what may have caused the plane to go down," Bérubé added.
CTV News reports that the plane was owned by a company called Air Cab, based out of Coal Harbour, B.C. The news outlet said that the passengers on the plane worked for a forestry company called Mill & Timber Products.
Police said that the RCMP West Coast Marine and Dive Team is also aiding in the investigation, trying to locate the plane and its pilot and passengers.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.
