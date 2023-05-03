A Small Plane Hit A Pickup Truck Before Crashing In BC & 3 People Were Hospitalized

Two people were airlifted to the hospital.

Western Canada Editor
A small plane. Right: A road with cars.

A small plane. Right: A road with cars.

Harris Shiffman | Dreamstime, Patricia Hofmeester | Dreamstime

Three people are in the hospital after a small plane crashed in Langley, B.C., hitting a truck on its way down and bursting into flames.

The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon at Langley Regional Airport.

The RCMP said in a news release that they received emergency calls at about 3 p.m., reporting that a plane had crashed. Police and other first responders confirmed that a plane had gone down and have now started an investigation.

The release said that the plane "struck" a truck that was driving on 216th St., which is bordering the airport. The driver of the track was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

There were two people in the plane — a passenger and the pilot — both of which were taken by air ambulance to the hospital.

BCEHS also confirmed to Narcity that paramedics transported three patients to the hospital, "one by ground and two by air ambulance."

The RCMP release said that the cause of the crash has not been determined yet and that the Transportation Safety Board was contacted.

CBC News reported that the driver was in stable condition and that the pilot of the plane managed to get out of the aircraft before it caught fire.

The extent of the pilot and passenger injuries is unknown.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Morgan Leet
Western Canada Editor
Morgan Leet is the Western Canada Editor for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on interprovincial travel, and is based in Vancouver.

1 Person Died & Another Has 'Life-Threatening Injuries' After A Plane Crashed Near Calgary

Small Plane Crash In Alberta Leaves No Survivors

2 People Injured In Plane Crash Near Small Airport In The GTA (VIDEO)

A Floatplane Just Crashed In Alberta & 3 People Were Killed

A Small Plane Crashed Into The Water In BC & No Survivors Have Been Found

A Small Plane Crashed On A Road Near Toronto & Police Want People To Avoid The Area (VIDEO)

Loading...