A Small Plane Hit A Pickup Truck Before Crashing In BC & 3 People Were Hospitalized
Two people were airlifted to the hospital.
Three people are in the hospital after a small plane crashed in Langley, B.C., hitting a truck on its way down and bursting into flames.
The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon at Langley Regional Airport.
The RCMP said in a news release that they received emergency calls at about 3 p.m., reporting that a plane had crashed. Police and other first responders confirmed that a plane had gone down and have now started an investigation.
The release said that the plane "struck" a truck that was driving on 216th St., which is bordering the airport. The driver of the track was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
\u201cPlane \u2708\ufe0f crash \ud83d\udca5 \n#Langley #Airport #LangleyAirport #PlaneCrash\u201d— diggity\ud83d\udc41\u200d\ud83d\udde8 \ud83e\udd3a\u2618\ufe0f (@diggity\ud83d\udc41\u200d\ud83d\udde8 \ud83e\udd3a\u2618\ufe0f) 1683072972
There were two people in the plane — a passenger and the pilot — both of which were taken by air ambulance to the hospital.
BCEHS also confirmed to Narcity that paramedics transported three patients to the hospital, "one by ground and two by air ambulance."
The RCMP release said that the cause of the crash has not been determined yet and that the Transportation Safety Board was contacted.
CBC News reported that the driver was in stable condition and that the pilot of the plane managed to get out of the aircraft before it caught fire.
The extent of the pilot and passenger injuries is unknown.
