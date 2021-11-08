Trending Tags

A Teen Used This Secret TikTok Sign To Call For Help & Police Saved Her From A Kidnapping

Canadians invented the gesture as a silent signal for help.

Canadian Women's Foundation | YouTube

A clever teenager used a TikTok trend to escape a scary kidnapping situation in the US.

The 16-year-old girl was riding in a car with her alleged captor when she managed to flash a hand signal to another driver on the interstate, according to police in Kentucky.

The girl gave the secret signal for domestic violence that's become popular on TikTok, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said.

The signal was invented by the Canadian Women's Foundation last year as a way to ask for help when someone is listening. They came up with it for those who are stuck at home with an abusive partner because of the pandemic, but it can be used in all kinds of different situations.

It involves holding up an open palm with the fingers together, tucking your thumb in and then closing your fingers on top.

A driver spotted the girl's signal while they were on the Interstate-75 in Kentucky and immediately reported it to police.

Authorities pulled the car over, rescued the girl and arresting the driver.

James Herbert Brick, 61, has been charged with unlawful imprisonment and a child porn-related offence in connection with the incident.

The girl was reported missing on November 2 from North Carolina.

Police ultimately saved her two days later on November 4.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

