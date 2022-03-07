This Hand Signal Is A Sign Somebody Is Facing Abuse & Here's What You Should Do
According to the Canadian Women's Foundation, a woman in Canada is killed by her intimate partner every six days.
Ahead of International Women's Day, a recent poll conducted by the group found that 23% of Canadians think that intimate partner violence is none of their business if it doesn't directly involve them.
As well, almost half of the people involved in the national poll say that gender-based violence "feels too big for me to play a role in ending it."
While that isn't the most uplifting news, there are tools that people experiencing violence can use to help them when they are in a dangerous situation, like the Signal for Help, which is a hand gesture that indicates that they would like to be checked on.
If you see someone making the signal, here are some of the ways the Canadian Women's Foundation recommends that you can help.
"Reach out to them safely to find out what they need. They may ask you to listen and be there for them," the foundation says.
"They may ask for help finding services. They may want you to call someone to help them. Let the person using the Signal take the lead."
They advise that you do not call emergency services right away and instead reach out to the person and let them take the lead.
However, if you see someone using the signal while they are out in public or if you spot someone doing it from a door or window, calling 911 is the best thing to do.
They also suggest that you ask the person questions that can be answered with a yes or no, such as: Would you like me to call a shelter or service on your behalf? Should I look for services that might help you and call you back? Would you like me to call 911?
An important thing to remember is that a person involved in a violent relationship might not be able to leave, notes the foundation. If you are trying to help someone, be judgement-free, patient and open-minded.
"Anybody can be abused, no matter their background, identity, or circumstance," says the Canadian Women's Foundation.
"But women, girls, and gender-diverse people are at high risk of gender-based violence. Some are at even higher risks, due to the additional discrimination and barriers they face. This includes women with disabilities, Indigenous women, racialized women, trans and non-binary people, and women who are homeless or underhoused."
"Everybody deserves to feel safe. Everyone should feel loved and cared for. Violence and abuse are never acceptable."
If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, refer to these resources available across Canada. Support is available.
