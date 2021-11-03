Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News

Cleo Smith Was Missing For 18 Days & The Moment They Found Her Alive Is So Emotional (VIDEO)

She was found in a locked house after being allegedly abducted from a campsite.

Cleo Smith Was Missing For 18 Days & The Moment They Found Her Alive Is So Emotional (VIDEO)
WA_Police | Twitter

Four-year-old Cleo Smith, who was allegedly abducted from her family's tent on October 16, has been found alive.

Police broke into a house in remote Western Australia at 1 a.m. local time on November 3, and they've released a video of the moment officers rescued the little girl.

Police said the home was around 50 kilometres from the campsite where Cleo and her family were staying. She has now been reunited with her family.

In a video post on the police force's public Facebook page, Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said, "It's my privilege to announce that in the early hours of this morning, the Western Australia Police Force rescued Cleo Smith. Cleo is alive and well."

Police said that one of their officers who entered the property picked Cleo up and said, "What's your name?" To which she replied, "My name is Cleo."

The statement added, "This is the outcome we all hoped and prayed for. It's the outcome we've achieved because of some incredible police work."

A local man is in custody and currently being questioned by detectives, it added.

Australia & New Zealand Are Starting A Quarantine-Free 'Travel Bubble' This Month

This is a huge pandemic milestone.
Steve Allen | Dreamstime

An Australia and New Zealand travel bubble will launch on April 19 that will allow residents to travel between the two nations without spending any time in quarantine. 

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern said "The Trans-Tasman travel bubble represents a start of a new chapter in our COVID response and recovery, one that people have worked so hard at," according to CBC News

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Hotel Quarantine Will Be Pretty Different To Other Countries & This Is Why

Here's a look at Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K.👇🏨
John McArthur | Unsplash justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

In an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19 and emerging virus variants, the federal government has recently implemented quarantine hotels in Canada for incoming air travellers.

While exact details are yet to be finalized, it’s clear that Canada's hotel quarantine will look pretty different from other countries’ versions of it.

Keep Reading Show less

Millions Of Australians Are Now In Full Lockdown Over 1 COVID-19 Case

Perth's premier said he knew it would "come as a shock" to many residents.
Bennymarty | Dreamstime

After just one COVID-19 case linked to community spread, Australia has put the city of Perth and its surrounding regions under a five-day lockdown.

On January 31, Perth premier Mark McGowan confirmed that a quarantine hotel security guard became symptomatic after a traveller staying there tested positive for the U.K. variant, reports the New York Times.

Keep Reading Show less

It's Already 2021 In New Zealand & Australia With Huge Crowds To Celebrate (VIDEOS)

With COVID-19 under control, it's like a normal party!
skycityakl | Instagram Sydney.com | Facebook

The world is a big place with lots of timezones and that means that it's already 2021 in Australia and New Zealand

Those countries have also been relatively successful in controlling COVID-19, with lower case numbers in their regions. 

Keep Reading Show less