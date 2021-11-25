Mississauga Residents Were Allegedly Zip-Tied & Duct Taped During A Home Invasion
The suspects broke into the house with firearms.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Peel Regional Police just arrested and charged two people allegedly involved with a home invasion that happened earlier this week in Mississauga.
At around 3:00 a.m. on November 23, officers report that some victims (it is undisclosed how many) were inside of a house in the Confederation Parkway and Rathburn Road area.
Police say that multiple suspects went inside armed with firearms, where they reportedly tied up the victims' hands with zip ties and duct tape. One of the victims was also assaulted but police say that no physical injuries were sustained as a result of the home invasion.
Police report that the victims' cellphones and laptops were stolen, as well as two of their cars.
With the help of the Toronto Police Emergency Task Force, Peel Police arrested and charged two 25-year-old men allegedly connected to the home invasion.
Ajax residents Mark Anthony De Silva and Trevee Raympre have been charged with robbery, use of an imitation firearm, wearing a disguise, and possession of stolen property.
Hamilton also dealt with a tragic home invasion this year
Back in September, Hamilton Police were called down to the Mount Hope area after reports of a shooting were made. When police arrived they found two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds, and a third was forcibly taken away from the house by a dark SUV.
Police reported that Hasnain Ali, one of the young men, died from his life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, Faqir Ali, the man who was taken away from the residence, was "violently assaulted" and found nearby Beach Boulevard in Hamilton.
Investigators on this case charged Antoine Chambers, 25, with first-degree murder of Hasnain Ali, and attempted murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault in connection to this incident. Police also charged him with multiple firearms-related charges.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.