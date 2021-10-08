Trending Tags

Someone In Ontario Actually Called 911 Because They Really Needed To Pee (VIDEO)

The operator was not impressed.

Peel Regional Police | Facebook

When you gotta go, do you call the police? Someone in Ontario called 911 because they needed to pee and the responding operator was not impressed.

Peel Regional Police shared a clip on Friday of a man asking emergency services to help him urinate after supposedly being blocked from doing so.

"Calling 9-1-1 because you need to use the bathroom and the car ahead isn't moving fast enough, is definitely #NotFor911," Peel police said in the tweet. "The thing is I have to pee and these guys are not moving," the man can be heard saying.

"And how are the police going to help you urinate?" the dispatcher responds before disconnecting the call.

Police are once again reminding residents only to dial 911 if someone's health, safety or property is in immediate danger.

