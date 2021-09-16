A Man Was Kidnapped & Another Killed In A Home Invasion In Hamilton
Police say 63-year-old Faqir Ali was taken from his home in a dark SUV.
Hamilton Police are currently investigating a home invasion and double shooting that happened in the Mount Hope neighbourhood earlier this morning.
At around 2:55 a.m. on September 16, Hamilton Police say they were called to a residence in the area of Glancaster and Dickenson Road for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.
Hamilton Police are investigating a kidnapping and home invasion in Mount Hope. Two males were shot and one forcib… https://t.co/j1vOmVA3TX— Hamilton Police (@Hamilton Police) 1631786102.0
The two men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where one of them subsequently died. A third man was forcibly taken away from the house in a dark SUV, police say.
"Hamilton police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 63-year-old Faqir Ali," police officials wrote. "Ali is described as 5"7, 180 pounds, medium complexion, thinning black hair, and was wearing black and white plaid pyjamas bottoms and no shirt when he was taken from his home."
Several news reports claim Ali is the father of the two men who were shot.
Police say investigators on the case believe this was a targeted incident.
Constable Indy Bharaj told reporters at the scene that all three victims lived at the residence, CP24 reports. "Our main concern at this time is locating Faqir Ali and bringing him home safely. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crimestoppers," he said.
Later, at 9:27 a.m., Hamilton police tweeted that they had located a man believed to be Ali near Beach Boulevard. The man had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
CTV News has confirmed that the man found was Ali.
Hamilton Police Major Crime is investigating the case and several police officers will be present in the area.
Police have asked the public to stay away from the area.