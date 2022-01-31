A 70-Year-Old Man & His Dog Have Died After A Hit-And-Run In Hamilton
Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Hamilton Police are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run on Sunday night that took the life of an older man and his three-year-old dog.
On Sunday, January 30, at around 8:30 p.m., officers say a 70-year-old man was crossing Lawrence Road, in the area near Cochrane Road, with his family's dog when the driver hit them both with their vehicle.
The driver then fled the scene and drove away.
According to a press release, the 70-year-old was taken to the Hamilton General Hospital by Hamilton Paramedics. However, he succumbed to his injuries soon after he arrived at the hospital.
The dog succumbed to its injuries at the scene.
The tragic incident marks the city's first fatality of the year.
Hamilton Police are looking for more information about the hit-and-run, and say the suspect's vehicle is believed to be a white Chevrolet of some kind.
Anyone who spots a car fitting that description that has "notable damage to the front end" is being urged to reach out to the police department's Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.
According to the Highway Traffic Act, any driver who does not remain at the scene of an accident could be fined anywhere from $400 to $2,000, serve up to six months in jail, or both.
Anyone found guilty of failing to remain at an accident resulting in death could face a fine of $1,000, at minimum, or up to a life sentence in prison, under the Criminal Code of Canada.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.