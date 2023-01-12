A 15-Year-Old Boy Is Dead After A Hamilton Hit & Run Involving An Underaged Driver
The driver fled the scene into traffic.
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after striking and killing another teen in a hit-and-run.
Hamilton Police Service (HPS) responded to a collision on Upper Paradise Road in Hamilton on January 11 shortly before 3 p.m., where a 15-year-old pedestrian was struck by an underage driver while crossing the road.
Police said the 15-year-old driver, in a dark blue 2008 Dodge Caliber, was driving at a "high rate of speed" in the middle turn lane on Upper Paradise Road and struck the teen boy as he attempted to cross the road near the intersection at Kordun Street south of Church Road.
The victim was thrown into the air upon impact and crashed into another stopped vehicle, according to a press release.
People in the area helped the teen until emergency services arrived. The boy was transported to a hospital for his injuries and pronounced dead shortly after.
The teen driver fled the scene into traffic, but with the help of the public, police were able to locate his vehicle quickly and bring him into custody.
The 15-year-old driver has been charged with Fail to Remain Causing Death and Dangerous Driving Causing Death.
The driver is still in police custody, and the investigation into the collision is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the incident to come forward and contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.
Alternatively, witnesses can provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.