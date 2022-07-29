A Hamilton Man Was Seen 'Tagging' 16 Different Spots In 20 Minutes & Police Arrested Him
Police charged him with mischief.
What can you do in 20 minutes? Well, apparently one Hamilton man can spray paint 16 times within that time frame.
In a news release issued on July 28, the Hamilton Police Service said they arrested a 25-year-old man after he was seen spraying the tag "Ducer" on a variety of locations in the area of Main Street East and Sherman Avenue. Police said he tagged things like bus shelters, city and hydro poles, and buildings.
The graffiti.Hamilton Police Service
Officers received the call about a man "performing graffiti" just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. When they got there, police said they saw a man who fit the description, but the suspected tagger fled the scene as soon as he saw the authorities.
Law enforcement followed the suspect and arrested him. The unnamed 25-year-old was charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with probation.
"Graffiti is an act of vandalism and places a significant burden on the City of Hamilton. It increases the fear of crime in the area and requires a large amount of money to eradicate," the news release reads.
Hamilton police took the time to remind residents to dial 9-1-1 if they ever witness someone spray painting some graffiti. Or, they can provide an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Locals can also report existing graffiti by calling 905-546-2489 or online, though police ask to be as specific as possible when calling it into the authorities.
"If your property or business is marked by graffiti, remove it as soon as possible," police said in the release. "The quick removal of graffiti is the most effective means to prevent further acts of vandalism."
Police said that property owners are responsible for removing the graffiti.