ontario police

Cadillac With Gotham City Licence Plates Was Stolen In Hamilton During A Film Shoot

Police are asking for help.

Toronto Staff Writer
Black 1979 Cadillac Fleetwood.

Black 1979 Cadillac Fleetwood

HamiltonPolice | Twitter

Gotham City is infamous for its high crime rate, and it seems to be seeping out into a close-by Ontario city called Hamilton.

Hamilton Police reported a "Black 1979 Cadillac Fleetwood with fake Gotham City plates" was stolen last week after being delivered for a Batman-related production, and they're asking for the public's help to find it.

Police couldn't confirm what the Batman-related production was, but Gotham Knights, a new CW series following Batman's adopted son, has been spotted filming in Hamilton and all over Toronto.

The TV show is starring Misha Collins, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Ziraili Robinson, Anna Lore and more.

A Hamilton Police spokesperson told Narcity that the prop vehicle was stolen on April 19, 2022.

A Toronto-based company dropped off the prop at a location on "Main Street West just east of Dundurn Street South" at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. When they returned to deliver another vehicle for the production at 9 p.m., they noticed the 1979 Cadillac Fleetwood was missing, according to police.

Police say the owner of the vehicle estimated it's worth to be $4,000 and that no suspects have been identified yet.

The black four-door vehicle's most recognizable trait is its Gotham City licence plate which was made out of a "dark blue colour," according to police.

Police have canvassed the area "quite a bit" and are still looking for any video surveillance of the vehicle in the area.

Anyone with information or anyone who spots the vehicle is asked to contact the Hamilton police at 905-546-4925.

