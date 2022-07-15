A 12-Year-Old Boy In Ontario Was Hit By A Car At A Bus Stop & Police Are Investigating
Police said he was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
A 12-year-old boy in Hamilton, Ontario, was hit by a car while waiting at the bus stop with his mom on July 14.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In a news release issued on July 15, Hamilton police reported that they had gone down to the area of Highway #8 and Gray Road just before 6 p.m. on Thursday after getting a call about "a motor vehicle collision that resulted in a pedestrian being struck."
According to police, a Hyundai was going west before it was struck by a Honda Civic turning left onto Gray Road. The crash's impact sent the Hyundai onto the sidewalk and right into an HSR bus shelter, colliding with a 12-year-old boy.
\u201cHamilton Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Gray Rd and Hwy# 8.\u201d— Hamilton Police (@Hamilton Police) 1657847559
The young boy was waiting in the shelter with his mom and two other girls who, police said, are 9 and 10 years old. Media relations officer, Indy Bharaj, confirmed to Narcity that the two young girls are unrelated to the mother and her son.
"The mom and the two unrelated children sustained minimal injuries, just a couple of scratches from the glass shattering and possibly falling to the ground, where the 12-year-old son was actually under the vehicle," Bharaj said.
In the news release, police said that the 12-year-old's injuries were believed to be life-threatening at the scene, so he was rushed to the hospital. Bharaj said that everyone else had their injuries tended to on the scene, and didn't "require any further medical treatment or [be] taken to hospital."
According to Bharaj, police contacted the two young girls' parents, who later picked them up.
"Due to the severity of the injuries the Collision Reconstruction Unit was activated and is assisting Division 2 Uniform Patrol with the investigation," the news release reads.
According to police, the boy's injuries are no longer life-threatening, but he is still in serious condition.
Anyone with any information at all is being asked to reach out to the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753. Anonymous tips can also be provided with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.