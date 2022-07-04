NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

OPP Pulled Over A Car Going 140 km/h & An Infant Wasn't Buckled Up In The Backseat

Police said the driver was "passing a decent amount of traffic."

Toronto Associate Editor
Ontario Provincial Police speed gun.

OPP_ER | Twitter

An Ontario driver was caught flying down Highway 416 at 140 km/h when Ontario Provincial Police pulled them over and saw that an infant wasn't wearing a seat belt in the back seat.

On Sunday, July 3, a couple of minutes before 3:15 p.m., OPP East Region tweeted that officers with the Grenville OPP detachment pulled over a vehicle during their speed enforcement along the highway going southbound toward North Grenville. In the tweet, provincial police shared that the driver was speeding and passing "a decent amount of traffic."

When officers pulled the car over, they found an infant that was "unrestrained" in the back seat.

"G2 driver/parent charged for both," the tweet reads.

OPP also shared a link that provided more information to drivers about how to choose the right car seat or booster seat for their young children.

As per Ontario's website, infants and babies who weigh 20 pounds or less have to be strapped into a rear-facing car seat. Anyone who is under the age of 8 also has to be in a booster seat whenever they go for a car ride.

Children can use just a seat belt as soon as they are 8, weigh 80 pounds or stand taller than 4-foot-9.

There are also some fines and penalties that drivers can face if they don't properly secure their child in the correct seat, should they be convicted of doing so. Under the Highway Traffic Act, drivers can get hit with a $240 fine and have two demerit points on their driving record.

Narcity reached out to Grenville OPP for more information but didn't hear back before this article was published.

