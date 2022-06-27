An Impaired Ontario Driver Sent 3 Kids To Hospital After Crashing & Flipping Their Car
The driver was also described as being "unlicensed."
Three children have been injured after their vehicle flipped over on Highway 6, and police believe the Ontario driver involved was impaired.
According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), members of its Haldimand County Detachment responded to reports of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 south of Green Road in Caledonia at 7:54 p.m. on June 26.
The vehicle veered off the road and flipped onto its side, resulting in all three children on board suffering injuries, with one child being taken to an out-of-town hospital with serious injuries.
The driver was not hurt during the incident. However, upon investigation, police discovered the individual was impaired and operating the vehicle without a license.
"While speaking with the driver, signs of impairment were observed, and as a result, the driver provided a roadside test in which they registered an 'Alert,'" the report states.
As a result, a three-day suspension was served to the driver, with OPP continuing to investigate the collision.
It's unclear at the moment whether the accused will face additional charges for their alleged negligence.
OPP is asking anyone who may have more information regarding the incident to call them at 1-888-310-1122.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com, which could make you eligible to receive a cash reward of $2,000.
