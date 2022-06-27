NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

An Impaired Ontario Driver Sent 3 Kids To Hospital After Crashing & Flipping Their Car

The driver was also described as being "unlicensed."

Toronto Staff Writer
An OPP cruiser.

OPP_WR | Twitter

Three children have been injured after their vehicle flipped over on Highway 6, and police believe the Ontario driver involved was impaired.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), members of its Haldimand County Detachment responded to reports of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 south of Green Road in Caledonia at 7:54 p.m. on June 26.

The vehicle veered off the road and flipped onto its side, resulting in all three children on board suffering injuries, with one child being taken to an out-of-town hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was not hurt during the incident. However, upon investigation, police discovered the individual was impaired and operating the vehicle without a license.

"While speaking with the driver, signs of impairment were observed, and as a result, the driver provided a roadside test in which they registered an 'Alert,'" the report states.

As a result, a three-day suspension was served to the driver, with OPP continuing to investigate the collision.

It's unclear at the moment whether the accused will face additional charges for their alleged negligence.

OPP is asking anyone who may have more information regarding the incident to call them at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com, which could make you eligible to receive a cash reward of $2,000.

Last month, a Toronto man was arrested and charged after a vehicle was stolen with a young child in the back seat.

The incident occurred after a woman stopped at a gas station to fill her car, leaving the child in the vehicle's rear seat while she went inside to pay.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

