An Ontarian Was So Bad At Driving They Were Pulled Over Twice In 3 Minutes For Speeding
The driver's vechicle was impounded.
Someone apparently was racing against time. One Ontarian was stopped by police twice in just three minutes for how fast they were going.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, the driver was first stopped for going 40 km/hr over the posted speed limit. Only minutes later, officers with the Collingwood OPP detachment stopped the vehicle again but this time for going 50 km/hr over.
Provincial police say the vehicle is now impounded and their licence will be suspended for the next 30 days.
As of September 12, stricter stunt driving rules and regulations were introduced in the province where the driver's licence suspension was bumped from seven to 30 days for all related driving offences.
On top of that, any driver stopped by police going over 40 km/hr in a zone where it's 80 km/hr or lower, or going 50 km/h over the speed limit where it's 80 km/hr or higher, will have their vehicle impounded for a total of 14 days.
Not the first driver to get caught twice in one day
Back in August, York Regional Police stopped the same speedy driver twice within the same hour.
ON THE ROAD AGAIN - Last week, officers stopped a vehicle travelling 115 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.\n\n55 over = Licence suspended, car impounded.\n\nThis is the same driver, less than half an hour later. This vehicle also got the hook.\n\nLet's normalize driving the speed limit.pic.twitter.com/eeu8uRItgy— York Regional Police (@York Regional Police) 1628601680
In Richmond Hill, the driver was flying down near Leslie Street and 19th Avenue at 115 km/hr, which was 55 km/hr over the posted speed limit in the area. Police suspended the driver's licence and the vehicle was subsequently impounded.
Less than half an hour later, the same person was pulled over by officers again. The driver was charged for driving with a suspended licence and a second vehicle was impounded.