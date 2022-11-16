10 Things You Might Be Doing While Driving In Canada That Could Land You In Big Trouble
We're talking hefty fines, demerit points or even a suspension!👇🚗
Think you're a good driver? Canada's driving rules are actually a bit more extensive than many Canadians realize, and you could end up in trouble if you're not clued up on what is — and isn't — allowed in your vehicle.
While most people know that you can't drink alcohol, use your phone or drive faster than the speed limit, many don't realize some of the other everyday things you can be fined (or even have your licence suspended) for while driving in Canada.
Of course, distracted driving is against the law across the country. The RCMP says that distractions and fatigue "can compromise your judgment and affect your ability to drive safely."
However, it's worth remembering that different provinces and territories have their own set of specific rules and penalties.
This means that what might simply be a slap on the wrist in one region could actually result in a $500 fine, demerit points on your licence, or even a suspension in another.
From smoking and vaping to playing music too loud and programming a GPS, here's a look at just a few of the things that can be considered distracting driving by police in Canada — and that could land you in pretty hot water.
Eating or drinking
Are you guilty of sipping a coffee or having a quick bite on the road?
Well, according to the RCMP, eating and drinking while you're driving can actually be considered distracted driving.
"If you need to take a drink, wait until you are stopped at a red light," police advise.
In Ontario, for example, you won't face a distracted driving charge just for occasionally taking a sip or a bite, but you could "still be charged with careless or dangerous driving."
Smoking or vaping
Smokers and vapers should be sure to do what they have to do before they start driving, or at least pull over, according to the RCMP.
In most regions, you won't actually be stopped by police for this alone, but you could face penalties if they have reason to believe smoking or vaping is impacting your ability to drive safely.
Adjusting the radio
Can't find the right station while you're on the road? Suck it up!
According to the RCMP, adjusting your vehicle's radio — or using your phone to change songs — can be considered dangerous driving and you could end up facing fines or worse.
In B.C. in 2019, a woman was hit with a distracted driving ticket for switching a song on her phone, even though it was mounted to the dashboard.
Programming a GPS
Whether you're using your phone or another type of GPS, you shouldn't program directions once you've started driving — and this includes making changes to your route.
The RCMP says drivers should always program routes before starting the car, ideally setting the GPS device to call out the turns so you don't need to glance away from the road to look at it.
In Alberta, for example, entering information on GPS units while driving is considered distracted driving, and you can be charged "even if your driving performance does not appear to be affected."
The penalty in this instance would be a $300 fine in Alberta, plus three demerit points.
Reading a map
Going old school doesn't mean dodging the rules, and drivers who use maps while operating the vehicle can also face penalties.
Reading a map while driving is considered to be distracting by police, and in some places you could end up in trouble for it.
In Saskatchewan, for example, police may charge drivers for reading maps if their attention has been taken away from the road and is presenting a safety risk.
Penalties in that province include a $580 ticket plus four demerit points — and that's just for a driver's first offence.
Playing music too loudly
Keep your music or radio at a "reasonable volume" if you want to avoid getting into trouble with the law.
According to the RCMP, "Music should never be so loud that you would not be able to hear a siren, or the screech of brakes from another vehicle."
If it does become a little too loud, just be sure to avoid adjusting the radio while driving, otherwise you could end up in double trouble!
Wearing headphones or earphones
This is another one that all radio and music lovers should know, so listen up!
In some places, you can also get yourself in hot water for driving while wearing both earbuds, or headphones.
In 2020, the Supreme Court in B.C. ruled that wearing earbuds in both ears while driving counts as distracted driving — even if the phone they're connected to is dead.
Like the rule for loud music, drivers should always be able to hear what's going on around them — in particular, the sound of brakes screeching and sirens from emergency vehicles.
Talking to passengers
Got rowdy friends? Perhaps consider asking them to find another way home.
That's because, in some instances, talking to your passengers can be considered distracted driving by police.
The RCMP says that drivers should ask their passengers to be quiet if there are any unusual circumstances on the road, noting that "silence can help when deciding on the safest actions to take."
In Saskatchewan, as well as multiple other regions, drivers believed to be taking risks on the road due to their interactions with passengers can face hefty fines and other penalties.
Distracted by pets
Don't let your furry friend be the reason you're charged with distracted driving.
In B.C., for example, you can face penalties if you're distracted by any of your passengers — including your pet — and it causes you to act unsafely.
Sit quiet, Fluffy!
Relaxing at a red light
Just because you're at a red light, it doesn't mean you can relax on many of Canada's driving rules.
For example, drivers are still not permitted to use handheld devices like phones when at a red light (unless in the case of emergencies).
It's also not the time to turn up your music really loud, start putting on lipstick, or lean across to the back of the vehicle to grab something that you can't otherwise reach.
Just because you're momentarily stationary, that doesn't mean you can't pose a risk to those around you.
If you do spot somebody who you believe to be breaking local rules, but who is not driving dangerously, police say to contact non-emergency lines to report it, rather than calling 911.
If somebody is behaving erratically while operating a vehicle, safely pull over when you can and contact the emergency services, giving as many details as you can about the location of the vehicle and the driver.
Stay safe out there, drivers!
