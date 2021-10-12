An Ontario Driver Was Caught Going Nearly 3 Times Over The Posted Speed Limit This Weekend
Sheeeesh. 😬
Looks like someone was running late to Thanksgiving dinner because one Ontario driver was just pulled over for going nearly three times over the speed limit this weekend.
According to York Regional Police, the driver was spotted going 192 km/h by their road safety officers around Highway 11 and Crimson King Way in East Gwillimbury, where the posted speed limit is 70 km/h.
Police charged the driver with stunt driving and speeding.
Under the current stunt driving laws that were updated last month, the driver will have their licence suspended for the next 30 days. The driver will also have their car impounded for the next two weeks.
A survey conducted in July revealed that 55% of Ontario drivers admitted to unsafe driving, while 76% said they weren't aware of all of the offences that count as stunt driving penalties.