Ontario Driver Said They Didn't Know The Car 'Could Go That Fast' When Being Pulled Over
Talk about trying to pull a fast one.
Someone actually told Ontario cops that they didn't think their car could go that fast when they got pulled over for their excessive speeding.
On Sunday, April 24, the OPP's Highway Safety Division shared in a tweet that they stopped a vehicle going 181 km/h on Highway 401 near Roseville Road in the Waterloo area.
"I didn't know my car could go that fast," the driver told OPP officers.
While officers didn't share what the posted speed limit was on that particular road, the driver was charged with stunt driving and careless driving.
181/hr - Vehicle stopped on #Hwy401 near Roseville Rd, Waterloo Region.\u00a0 Charged with #StuntDriving and careless driving.\u00a0 \nDriver \u201cI didn\u2019t know my car could go that fast.\u201d\n\n#30DayLicenceSuspension #14DayVehicleImpound.pic.twitter.com/rMe3t2ypVY— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1650836903
OPP also suspended the driver's licence for 30 days and impounded their vehicle for 14 days.
Per the Highway Traffic Act, a driver is guilty of careless driving whenever they operate a vehicle on a highway "without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for other persons using the highway."
If someone is convicted of careless driving without injuring or killing someone, they could be fined somewhere between $400 to $2,000 or serve up to six months of jail time (or even both.)
Ontario's stunt driving penalties have also recently gone up.
As of April 1, anyone who is convicted of stunt driving will have to take a driver improvement course or have their driver's licence cancelled outright.
Per the Ontario government, motorists clocked in at going 150 km/h or more are subject to stunt driving charges. These charges can be handed out anywhere in the province, according to the provincial government, which also includes spots where the posted speed limit is 110 km/h.
Narcity reached out to the Cambridge Detachment for more information about the incident but didn't immediately hear back before this article was published.