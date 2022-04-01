Ontario Added A New Penalty For People Caught Stunt Driving & You'll Have To Take A Course
Drivers, slow down!
One thing OPP Twitter has shined a light on over the years is Ontario's abundance of stunt drivers. The bad drivers have been cracked down on through various initiatives, but none are quite as awkward as this.
On Friday, the Ministry of Transportation announced that it is adding a new penalty into the mix to dissuade the province's motorists from engaging in reckless behaviour.
"We're sending a clear message to dangerous drivers: there's no place for you on our roads," the tweet from the ministry reads. "Starting today, if you're convicted of stunt driving, you must complete a driver improvement course, or your driver's licence will be cancelled."
According to the Ontario government's website, stunt driving includes the following:
- "driving 40 kilometres per hour or more over the speed limit on roads with a speed limit less than 80 kilometres per hour.
- driving 50 kilometres per hour or more over the speed limit
- driving in a way that prevents other vehicles from passing
- intentionally cutting off another vehicle
- intentionally driving too close to another vehicle, pedestrian or fixed object."
The description adds that drivers caught travelling at 150 km/hr or more are also subject to stunt driving charges.
"This applies anywhere in the province, including sections of freeways with limits of 110 kilometres per hour," it concludes.
Unfortunately, one of the issues of dangerous driving is that they are regularly making headlines in the province.
In late March, OPP officers caught three drivers flying 50 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 93 near the Township of Springwater.
So, if you're thinking the issue is isolated to big cities, think again.