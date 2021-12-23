Trending Tags

Toronto Police Charged 12 People In Just 12 Hours For Stunt Driving This Week (PHOTOS)

Yikes, not a good look.

Toronto Police Charged 12 Different People For Stunt Driving Yesterday (PHOTOS)
TPS Traffic Services | Twitter, TPS Traffic Services | Twitter

Wednesday turned out to be quite the workday for Toronto police, with officers stopping a dozen people for stunt driving just two days before Christmas.

According to TPS Traffic Services, Vision Zero Enforcement Officers stopped 12 different motorists for reckless driving within a 12-hour time frame yesterday.

Police later released photos of several of the drivers' vehicles via Twitter, and by the looks of it, a number of them had their car impounded as a result.

The post also notes that the latest charges bring the unit's overall total to 168 days of vehicle impounds, 360 days of licence suspensions, and "thousands in court cost and fines."

The Ontario Highway Traffic Act has a long list of definitions for what counts as stunt driving, including "operating a motor vehicle at a rate of speed that is 150 kilometres per hour or more."

Other notable definitions include "driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention, without reasonable consideration for other persons using the highway."

It's unclear what each individual driver was charged for, but according to the provincial government, they could face one or more of the following penalties:

  • A 30-day driver's licence suspension
  • A 14-day vehicle impoundment at the roadside
  • A minimum fine of $2,000 and a maximum of $10,000
  • Up to six months in jail
  • A post-conviction licence suspension from one to three years for the first offence, up to 10 years for the second offence and a lifetime suspension for a third conviction
  • A total of six demerit points

So drive safely and be careful out there!

