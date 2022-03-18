Ontario Police Caught A 14-Year-Old Driving Over 200 km/h With 2 Other Teens In The Car
The two passengers were both 13.
Over the past year, Ontario has really doubled down on its stunt driving penalties. But this recent stunt driving charge goes to a teen who's been charged for reckless driving even before they've finished high school.
In a press release posted by Ontario Provincial Police, officers with the Lakeshore detachment stated that a 14-year-old was driving 209 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. Yikes.
On March 17, at around 1:40 a.m., OPP caught a Chevrolet Camaro going 129 km/h over the posted speed limit near Wallace Line on Essex County Road 22 in Lakeshore. According to police, there were two other passengers in the car who were both 13 years old.
Police said that the driver was later charged with stunt driving and that the vehicle had been impounded.
In the release, Essex County OPP Traffic and Marine Staff Sergeant Jamie Smith said that speeding is classified as one of the "Big Four" road fatality categories, which included distracted and impaired driving, and not using a seatbelt.
"The inexperience of this driver, coupled with the extraordinarily excessive speed, could have resulted in 3 very young lives being lost. Thankfully, our officers are always out on our community roadways, conducting enforcement and in this case, these young people are safe today because of that," said Smith.
According to the Highway Traffic Act, you can be fined up to $260 in Ontario for driving a motor vehicle without a licence.
For those with a license who are caught stunt driving, you could have your license suspended for 30 days under the act. On top of that, the vehicle will also get impounded for 14 days.
Provincial Constable Stephanie Moniz confirmed to Narcity that the car hadn't been stolen and that no other additional details could be shared at this time.