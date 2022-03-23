Ontario Police Give 17-Year-Old A Suspended Licence For His Birthday After 200 km/h Joyride
Worst birthday present ever.
Ontario police took the opportunity to throw some shade at a young driver on Twitter this week, whose reckless driving landed him a seriously crappy birthday present.
According to OPP West Region, a 17-year-old motorist was caught driving more than twice the legal speed limit on Tuesday, and it just so happened that it was also his birthday.
A 17 year-old driver celebrated his birthday by driving more than TWICE the 100km/h speed limit on #Hwy403 in @BrantCommunity earlier today. #BrantOPP gave him a court date, 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impound as a gift. #SlowDown ^cvpic.twitter.com/XT4en4OWxM— OPP West Region (@OPP West Region) 1647979528
Police reported that the teenage speedster was going 201 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 403 near the County of Brant.
Members of the Brant OPP gave the accused a court day, suspended their licence for 30 days, and impounded their vehicle "as a gift" for 14 days. Yikes.
As if that wasn't bad enough, a Toronto constable commented on the post wishing the busted driver a "happy birthday." You know you messed up when you're getting dragged by police on Twitter.
"OPP is reminding drivers to slow down and be prepared for changing weather conditions on roads (including freezing rain). We want everyone to get home safely," Brant County said on Wednesday.
Oddly enough, teen drivers pulling illegal stunts has become an unsettling trend this month.
Officers with the OPP Lakeshore detachment reported last week that a 14-year-old was driving 209 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
Meanwhile, another 17-year-old was recently charged with impaired driving and cannabis possession after their vehicle rolled several times into a nearby field off Highway 12.
Hopefully, these young drivers will learn from their mistakes because, let's face it, the province already has more than enough stunt drivers.