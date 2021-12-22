Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

An Ontario Teen Whipped Out A Weapon When A Store Employee Asked Them To Mask Up

The teen faced a few charges.

An Ontario Teen Whipped Out A Weapon When A Store Employee Asked Them To Mask Up
Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Ontario Provincial Police charged a teenager with four separate counts after they pulled a weapon on an employee that reminded them to put on their mask.

In the early morning hours of December 20, just shortly after 3 a.m., OPP officers with the Southern Georgian Bay detachment said they got a call from a retail store on Midland Avenue in Midland, Ontario.

According to provincial police, a teenager got angry after an employee asked them to wear a mask while inside the store.

From there, the teen apparently threatened the employee, and just before they left the store, whipped out what officers said looked like a firearm at the employee.

Officers found the young suspect and arrested them later on that day, and also discovered and seized the weapon as evidence.

The teen was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The individual was held in custody for a video bail hearing on December 21.

Under Ontario's reopening plan, masks or face coverings are required in all indoor public settings across the province. There are a few instances where you don't need to wear a mask, like if you're temporarily taking it off to eat or drink something.

Some of the province's top doctors and epidemiologists are recommending Ontarians to upgrade their masks, and are encouraging them to wear a well-fitted double-layered mask due to growing concerns about the Omicron variant.

Recently the Ontario government cut down its capacity limits at large venues like concert halls and movie theatres since masks were not always worn.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

A Driver Was Going So Fast On An Ontario Highway That They Passed An Emergency Vehicle

The motorist was going 150 km/h. 🚑🚨

Ontario Provincial Police | Handout

A driver from Alberta was in such a rush that they were caught going even faster than an emergency vehicle, according to police.

At around 4:30 p.m. on December 19, officers with the Temiskaming OPP detachment responded to a traffic complaint along Highway 11 in Temagami.

Keep Reading Show less

A 5-Year-Old Kid In Ontario Drove His Family's Car Just To Get His Little Sister A Toy

"The child did not drive very far," provincial police confirmed.

Ontario Provincial Police | Facebook

What would you do to make your sibling's day? Well, this 5-year-old kid in Ontario would apparently try driving a car just to get his little sister a toy for her to play with.

In a news release posted on December 14, Ontario Provincial Police detailed the events that took place early morning on December 13 in Central Frontenac.

Keep Reading Show less

2 Stores That Required Shoppers To Wear A Mask Did Not Violate Human Rights, Tribunal Rules

A medical exemption doesn't allow people to "simply do what they please."

anoushkatoronto | Dreamstime

Store policies that make it a requirement for shoppers to wear a mask do not violate human rights, a tribunal has said.

In two new decisions, B.C.'s Human Rights Tribunal dismissed complaints against Lululemon in Vancouver and Creatures Pet Store in Victoria. Both cases involved stores that had introduced their own mask policy before the provincial mask mandate came into effect.

Keep Reading Show less

Some Ontario Schools Are In A Hold & Secure RN All Because Of Bears That Are In The Area

They're securing the area to guarantee the safety of the mama and baby bear.

Google Maps

A couple of schools in Ontario are currently under hold and secure after a bear was seen wandering the area.

In a tweet posted on November 8, OPP Central Region shared that a bear was spotted near Orillia Secondary School. Ontario Natural Resources and Forestry is reportedly already on its way to the scene.

Keep Reading Show less