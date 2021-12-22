An Ontario Teen Whipped Out A Weapon When A Store Employee Asked Them To Mask Up
The teen faced a few charges.
Ontario Provincial Police charged a teenager with four separate counts after they pulled a weapon on an employee that reminded them to put on their mask.
In the early morning hours of December 20, just shortly after 3 a.m., OPP officers with the Southern Georgian Bay detachment said they got a call from a retail store on Midland Avenue in Midland, Ontario.
According to provincial police, a teenager got angry after an employee asked them to wear a mask while inside the store.
From there, the teen apparently threatened the employee, and just before they left the store, whipped out what officers said looked like a firearm at the employee.
Officers found the young suspect and arrested them later on that day, and also discovered and seized the weapon as evidence.
The teen was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The individual was held in custody for a video bail hearing on December 21.
Under Ontario's reopening plan, masks or face coverings are required in all indoor public settings across the province. There are a few instances where you don't need to wear a mask, like if you're temporarily taking it off to eat or drink something.
Some of the province's top doctors and epidemiologists are recommending Ontarians to upgrade their masks, and are encouraging them to wear a well-fitted double-layered mask due to growing concerns about the Omicron variant.
Recently the Ontario government cut down its capacity limits at large venues like concert halls and movie theatres since masks were not always worn.
