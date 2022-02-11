An Ontario Teen Got Arrested After Breaking Curfew & Ghosting His Own Mom
He turned his phone off.
Everyone fights with their mom when they're a teenager. However, for most people, arguments revolve around having friends over or getting grounded, not getting arrested.
On Thursday, an Ontario teen landed himself a criminal charge after failing to answer his mom on the phone while violating a court-mandated 10:00 p.m. curfew.
According to Guelph Police Services, the teen's mother contacted authorities on Thursday to explain that her son had left home on Wednesday and not returned, in "violation of a release condition."
"When she had tried to convince her son to return home instead of violating the curfew, he turned his phone off," an excerpt from the police report reads.
The suspect, a 15-year-old male, was found a short time later and arrested for failing to comply with an undertaking.
He was escorted home by police and is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on March 9, 2022.
The lesson to be learned in this situation is to never turn off your phone and ghost your mom.
Another teen also learned their lesson the hard way when they were arrested for stunt driving back in May of 2020.
A 16-year-old was caught going twice the speed limit, going 120 km/h in a 60km/h zone on Highway 7 in Vaughan.
On top of that, they were also driving with only a G1 driver's license and weren't accompanied by a legal driver.
York Regional Police arrested the teen and immediately called their mom. The mother didn't even know the car was missing.