An Ontario Teen Totalled Their Car After Driving Impaired On Highway 12 (PHOTO)

The vehicle rolled over several times.

Aftermath of a vehicle roll over on Highway 12 on Sunday.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reminded young drivers of the dangers of operating their vehicles while impaired over the weekend after spotlighting a terrifying crash on Highway 12.

The OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted out images of the destroyed vehicle on Sunday evening, stating that the accident occurred after a 17-year-old driver lost control of their car.

The teen reportedly rolled their vehicle several times into a nearby field until it came to a rest upside down.

The individual escaped the incident with their life, but not their freedom, as police arrested the driver and charged them with impaired driving and cannabis possession.

It is unclear if the youth had been drinking or smoking at the time of their detainment. However, police noted that the accident resulted in a 90-day licence suspension.

The public's reaction to the police Twitter post was a mixture between sympathy and shock over the driver's age.

"This driver is very fortunate that they were alive and able to get arrested. Hopefully they learned a major lesson from this," one usercommented.

"The age limit should be higher for kids learning to drive and I also think that all kids just getting their license no matter what age should have to have an automatic ignition interlock in their vehicles," added another.

This incident isn't the only close calls to occur on Highway 12 over the weekend.

The OPP reported that a 39-year-old driver was left in critical condition after rear-ending a vehicle near Scugog.

"Vehicle then crossed into oncoming lanes and collided with a pickup truck. 2 occupants, 36 and 9 year old in truck uninjured," a tweet reads.

