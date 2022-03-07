Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario police

3 Ontario Teens Robbed A Pharmacy & The Intense Police Chase Was Caught On Video

They are facing a slew of charges.

The suspect vehicle driving down Highway 407.

The suspect vehicle driving down Highway 407.

DRPS | Twitter

Three Oshawa teens are facing a slew of serious charges after robbing a local pharmacy on Thursday evening.

According to Durham Regional Police, the incident occurred on March 3, 2022, at around 5:51 p.m. at an IDA Pharmacy on Bond Street in Oshawa, after members of the Central East Division responded to reports of a robbery.

"Two males entered the store and made a demand for narcotics. The suspects were unsuccessful and fled to an awaiting white Mercedes. Police searched the area with negative results," an excerpt from the police report reads.

"Later that evening the same suspect vehicle was spotted in Pickering. The plates indicated that this vehicle was stolen from the Toronto area," it adds.

Police dispatched their Air1 helicopter unit to follow the suspect vehicle as it fled into York Region, and they shared a video of the dramatic incident.

The suspect's vehicle was later parked in front of an IDA pharmacy near Highway 7 and Cosburn Road before being blocked in by police.

"The suspects rammed the cruisers in an attempt to escape. The suspects then fled on foot in different directions. All three suspects were arrested without incident," the report concludes.

The 15, 16, and 17-year-olds faced numerous charges, including Robbery; Disguise with Intent; Robbery Attempt; Possession Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, and Flight from Police.

They were all held for bail hearings.

Durham police ask anyone with further information on the investigation to contact Cst. O'Halloran of Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3843.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...