3 Ontario Teens Robbed A Pharmacy & The Intense Police Chase Was Caught On Video
They are facing a slew of charges.
Three Oshawa teens are facing a slew of serious charges after robbing a local pharmacy on Thursday evening.
According to Durham Regional Police, the incident occurred on March 3, 2022, at around 5:51 p.m. at an IDA Pharmacy on Bond Street in Oshawa, after members of the Central East Division responded to reports of a robbery.
"Two males entered the store and made a demand for narcotics. The suspects were unsuccessful and fled to an awaiting white Mercedes. Police searched the area with negative results," an excerpt from the police report reads.
"Later that evening the same suspect vehicle was spotted in Pickering. The plates indicated that this vehicle was stolen from the Toronto area," it adds.
Police dispatched their Air1 helicopter unit to follow the suspect vehicle as it fled into York Region, and they shared a video of the dramatic incident.
Three teens are facing numerous charges after they robbed a pharmacy in Oshawa. Air1 was dispatched and they assisted by following the suspect vehicle then helped officers locate the suspects as they fled on foot. \n\nFull media release: https://www.drps.ca/news/air1-follows-stolen-vehicle-after-commercial-robbery-in-oshawa/\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/VFlAcyGlr0— Durham Regional Police (@Durham Regional Police) 1646673549
The suspect's vehicle was later parked in front of an IDA pharmacy near Highway 7 and Cosburn Road before being blocked in by police.
"The suspects rammed the cruisers in an attempt to escape. The suspects then fled on foot in different directions. All three suspects were arrested without incident," the report concludes.
The 15, 16, and 17-year-olds faced numerous charges, including Robbery; Disguise with Intent; Robbery Attempt; Possession Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, and Flight from Police.
They were all held for bail hearings.
Durham police ask anyone with further information on the investigation to contact Cst. O'Halloran of Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3843.