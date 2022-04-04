Toronto Police Arrested A Man & Teen Who Allegedly Went On A Robbery Spree At 16 Stores
Police said it all happened in one night.
A man and a teen were arrested by Toronto police in connection with a series of retail store robberies across the GTA.
In a press release, police revealed that on April 1 between midnight and 5 a.m, officers from Halton Region, Peel Region, Toronto and York Region responded to 16 robberies.
According to police, it is alleged that during the incidents a teen boy and a man engaged in a "takeover-style" robbery where they told people to get on the floor and that they used "verbal threats and physical violence while making the demands." In the last incident, it is alleged that they had a firearm.
It was also alleged that they took cigarettes and cash before taking off in a car that had stolen licence plates.
Police said they found the car near Eglinton Avenue East and Don Mills Road in Toronto, where officers saw the teen and the man, who police pursued on foot before they were caught and arrested.
TPS' Police Dog Services helped with the arrest and also found a handgun that is said to be connected to the incident.
"Today, the Hold Up Squad arrested two people in connection with 16 retail robberies over a period of five hours and a loaded handgun was also located by @TPSK9. A man and a boy face a combined 51 charges," Toronto Police Service's Chief of Police James Ramer tweeted on the day of the arrest.
A 17-year-old from Toronto is facing 22 charges, while Niko Gokool-Clark, 23, from Mississauga, is facing 29 charges.
Among the charges laid on both suspects were possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, eight counts of disguise with intent, robbery with a firearm, seven counts of robbery, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing it's unauthorized and possession of a prohibited device/ammunition knowing it's unauthorized.
Gokool-Clark is also facing a charge of eight counts of failing to comply with probation, and the teen is facing a charge for failing to comply with a release order.
