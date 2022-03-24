Ontario Police Arrest Convenience Store Robber After Brave Customer Confronts Him
The customer managed to grab the suspect's bag as he fled the scene.
A brave convenience store customer in Pickering, Ontario, confronted a robber who was armed with a knife this week before police managed to make the arrest.
Durham Regional Police were called to a Smart Food Fair convenience store on Pickering Parkway on March 22 at around 6 p.m. for reports of a "commercial robbery," according to a press release.
The robber allegedly entered the store with a knife and "made a demand for cash."
However, a customer in the store wasn't going to let the robber get away without playing some interference.
The customer confronted the robber as they attempted to flee the scene on foot and managed to grab their bag before the suspect escaped.
The suspect ran away from the scene, but police "responded quickly" and found him hiding "in a residential property on Greta Circle."
Alex Morgan, a 26-year-old from Pickering, was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon, possess weapon dangerous to public peace and disguise with intent.
Morgan has been held for a bail hearing police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the "Major Crime Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5359."
This isn't the first time a local shop has been targeted for robberies in Ontario, and sometimes the weapons can get interesting.
At the beginning of March 2022, three teens tried to rob a pharmacy for narcotics, and just last month, a man robbed a convince store with a kitchen knife.
Earlier last month, a man even allegedly robbed a gas station with a windshield wiper in Whitby.